KP district judge tests positive for Covid-19

PESHAWAR: A district and sessions court’s judge on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) protocol officer said in a statement.

The judge, who is the first officer of district judiciary to have contracted the virus, is in self-isolation, the statement added, without disclosing the judge’s identity.

“As per reports received to date no other Judicial Officer or staff of District Judiciary Tank has been found positive for Covid-19,” the statement announced.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa judiciary has declared public holidays for most of the staff in light of the health crisis and is “functioning at the bare minimum capacity”. The courts are only dealing with cases of “urgent civil/criminal matters”.

The statement added that the judicial staff is operating on a rotational basis.