PM Imran, Canada’s Trudeau call for coordinated global response to virus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Candanian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of a coordinated global response to the crisis over a telephone call, a press statement said Monday.

It said the PM Khan underscored the COVID-19 pandemic and said it is an unprecedented calamity that necessitates closer international cooperation.

PM Imran said Pakistan and other developing countries are confronted with the twin challenge of saving lives and containing the infection, while simultaneously shoring up the economy.

He thanked Canada for its support to include Pakistan in the G20’s debt relief initiative and underlined the need to create greater fiscal space for developing countries to save lives, and undertake coordinated action to ward off socio-economic challenges.

The two leaders also spoke about India and Kashmir with PM Khan expressing deep concern over the “demonisation” of Muslims in India during the pandemic.

Trudeau was apprised of the situation in Indian Kashmir, where communication restrictions and lack of unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies are compounding the COVID-19 challenge for Kashmiris.

A press statement issued by Canada read that the two leaders discussed their respective efforts to fight the pandemic and protect the health, safety, and economic well-being of their citizens.

PM Trudeau thanked PM Khan for Pakistan’s ongoing help to repatriate Canadians seeking to return home during this crisis.

Prime Minister Imran also spoke with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali on the telephone and discussed the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic and the challenges the developing countries are facing amid the crisis.

In the context of Pakistan’s “engage Africa” policy, Imran emphasised the importance of closer bilateral ties with Ethiopia. He also reiterated his felicitations to Premier Abiy on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

He also conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Ethiopia, and commended their effective measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

The discussion also focused on PM Imran’s global initiative for debt relief for the developing countries in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The premier underscored that the developing nations faced the twin challenge of containing the disease and staving off hunger due to loss of livelihoods. He emphasised that while debt suspension will help free up resources, enhanced measures are needed to reboot the developing economies.

Noting that a global recession is imminent, Premier Imran underlined that developing countries will need a combination of additional measures to meet urgent financial requirements, sustain growth, strengthen fragile health systems as well as to save lives and provide social protection to those living below the poverty line.

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of working together, along with the UN Secretary General and other stakeholders, to evolve a comprehensive plan on debt relief issues.

Bilaterally, the premier stressed upon further deepening of cooperation including enhanced political and diplomatic linkages and increased mutual trade.

PM Imran reiterated his invitation to Ethiopian counterpart to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.