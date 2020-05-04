Firdous challenges Hamid Mir to prove corruption allegations

Former special assistant to prime minister on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday challenged anchorperson Hamid Mir to prove the allegations of corruption and misuse of power against her.

Taking to Twitter, she challenged the senior journalist to prove that she had misused her power while approving appointments in Press Information Department (PID).

“Hamid Mir sahib, your journalism experience is more than my political experience. Do not leave this matter here. Show me the domicile of my constituency among the appointments I did in PID. If you cannot do this, then you have to admit that Maulana Tariq Jameel was telling the truth. Sach jaan kar geo [know the truth and live],” she tweeted.

On Friday, Dr Firdous had denied the allegations of corruption and misuse of power during her time as the PM’s aide.

Speaking to a local news outlet, she had said that how could she take 10 per cent commission while giving advertisements when no such advertisements were given to the media during her tenure. She had said that the files related to her ministry were never shown to her, but rather they were taken to Prime Minister Imran Khan directly by the secretary for six months.

“A case pertaining to an advertisement company who I supposedly gave money to, they got through to me after six months of trying even then they remain unpaid,” she had claimed.