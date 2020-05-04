Ex-PM Abbasi moves IHC for protective bail in PSO MD case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail in an illegal appointment case.

On Mar 31, the IHC had granted four-week protective bail to Abbasi and former petroleum secretary Arshad Mirza in a reference pertaining to the illegal appointment of Sheikh Imranul Haq, the former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

In his plea, Abbasi stated that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi had issued arrest warrants for him while he is in Islamabad and cannot appear before the accountability court in Karachi due to the lockdown. He requested IHC to grant him pre-arrest bail till May 12.

The Karachi accountability court had issued non-bailable warrants for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader in the second reference filed against him by NAB.

In December last year, NAB had filed a reference against Abbasi, Sheikh Imranul Haq, former OGRA chairman Saeed Ahmed Khan, OGRA chairperson Uzma Adil Khan, Engro Group’s Chairman Hussain Dawood, former chairman of the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) Agha Jan Akhtar, former member of OGRA Aamir Naseem, another former managing director of PSO Shahid M. Islam and PSO official Abdul Sammad in the LNG reference.