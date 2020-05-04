Depression in Quarantine

In this time of a global health, crisis being in quarantine and staying home keeping ourselves isolated is the only thing we can do to fight against the virus. But with its benefits there are also some disadvantages. Keeping yourself constantly isolated from people may put us in the risk of depression and other psychological issues. With addition to fasting, people have gone more frustrated and angry even on little things. To fight depression we must do productive activities like reading books, doing art or indoor workout in quarantine so that we keep ourselves busy in something rather than falling into depression.

Fatima Khokhar

Wah Cantt