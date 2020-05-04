Another doctor dies of coronavirus in Karachi

As the number of coronavirus cases increase across the country, another doctor passed away in Karachi on Tuesday, becoming the third doctor to succumb to the disease in the provincial capital.

Doctors across the country have complained that the medical community was not being provided with personal protective equipment, making them vulnerable to the virus. They have also urged the government to impose a strict lockdown, saying that if not controlled, the healthcare system will not even have enough beds to accommodate all patients.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Secretary General Dr Qaiser Sajjad said that Dr Furqanul Haq, who had recently retired from the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases, had tested positive for the virus around four days ago and had self-isolated at home. His condition worsened on Saturday because he had heart troubles and needed to be put on a ventilator after he started having difficulty breathing, but he could not find one despite visiting several hospitals, he added.

The PMA office-bearer said his wife and had also tested positive for the virus. Dr Haq tried to get himself admitted to any of the isolation wards but was unable to receive medical treatment, he added. “If a doctor in the country’s biggest city cannot be given a ventilator then what will happen to common citizens?” he asked.

On the other hand, Media Coordinator to the Health and Population Welfare Minister Meeran Yousuf told a local news outlet that ventilators and beds were available at CHK and JPMC, however, the authorities had initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Previously, Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro and gynecologist, Dr Zubaida Sattar had passed away in Karachi after contracting the virus. Dr Sajjad said that doctors have repeatedly warned the government that the country’s healthcare system will collapse if a strict lockdown is not imposed to curb the spread of the virus.