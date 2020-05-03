Web portal launched for emergency cash applications: Dr Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a web-portal to solicit Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme applications from COVID-19 affectees.

In a tweet, she said the Category-4 beneficiaries who qualify for PM’s COVID-19 fund assistance will get emergency cash of Rs12,000.

She said that the COVID-19 fund would continue to be realised for those in need of assistance and for each rupee donated by donors, four rupees will be committed by the government.

Dr Sania said the existing transparency principles, rule-based controls, and deployment of data analytics that have been applied to emergency cash transfers will be fully upheld for the selection of Category-4 beneficiaries who qualify for PM’s COVID-19 fund.

She said PM’s COVID-19 fund payments will be fully biometric and tehsil-level data of number of beneficiaries paid and real time bank disbursement and withdrawal information will be made public.