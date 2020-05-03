Water crisis 

I wish to draw the attention of local authorities of “water supply department”towards the problem of water supply in our sector.For the last two years .The water supply in our colony has become very irregular.Out of the seven days,the supply was given three days only and that too for only one hour per day.Yesterday the water was supplied only for 35 minutes .When connected, the Assistant Director concerned replied that due to some problems the water supply has become irregular.I was not satisfied with the reply.It appears that the Assistant Director concerned is not taking the problem seriously.In the summer season,water is the biggest necessity.I hope you will be kind enough to publish this letter in your daily,so that the higher authorities can solve the actual problem immediately and take action against those who are responsible for it.

Tahir Ayaz

Islamabad