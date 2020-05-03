The ‘New’ Normal

Covid-19 is establishing a New World Order

I spent a large part of my life, along with my late father, hankering after the New World Order. It had become fashionable in certain circles from both First- and Third-World countries. The Willy Brandt Report or the North-South Report had just come out. But despite the efforts of Sir Shridath Ramphal, a member of the Brandt Commission and also Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat, it did not find much traction. Some years later, we of the Third World Foundation were to launch our own South-South Report with the help of Dr. Mahathir Mohammad, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, following a South-South conference in Kuala Lumpur. Mahathir wanted to be the Chairman of the Commission but Ramphal and his cabal preferred former Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere. Mahathir would have been much better because as serving prime minister, he could have opened many doors and his voice would have been heard. Nyerere was no longer in office and was regarded by the majority as a failed leader, unsuccessful at making ‘African socialism’ succeed. So they opted for Nyerere thinking that the pygmies of the Commission (and there were many) could manipulate him and get the kind of report that they wanted. In the end, the report was an even bigger damp squib than the Willy Brandt Report. So much for history being changed due to the foibles of mice and men, especially where mice abound.

Now after the covid-19 pandemic, the world has changed by itself and will remain changed when our practices of today will become the ‘normal’ thing to do. One big change we can see is the self-distancing between people, even relatives. This tiny virus, which the naked eye cannot see, weighs so little that all the coronavirus in the world put together has hardly the weight of one gram. Yet this insignificant little pestilence has stood the world’s most powerful nation, economically and militarily, on its head. When the carnage is over and we settle down to what we call ‘business as usual,’ we will find the ‘new normal’ or the ‘new world order.’ Until then, it is difficult to say what it is likely to be or what its longevity will be.

The good things to come out of this pandemic are many, but one that springs to mind is the low oil prices… Another is the sharp drop in the amount of pollutants in the atmosphere

I will not go into detail here because acres of articles and papers have been written on covid-19. Suffice it to say, if you have the eyes to see, there is no superpower of any kind left in the world. The USA’s biggest disaster will be when its currency, the dollar, will cease to be the world’s reserve currency. What will replace it is anybody’s guess, but if one had to choose, it is likely to be either the Chinese yuan or a new currency forged by the Russia-China combine with other countries jumping onto the bandwagon. However, the question still remains what the new currency will be based on. It certainly cannot be a return to gold because at least to my small mind, all the countries of the world buying gold, when America has actually bought most of it, does not sound feasible. So what happens, remains to be seen. George Packer of The Atlantic has already written an article entitled, ‘We are living in a Failed State. The Coronavirus didn’t break America. It revealed what was already broken.’

Szu Ping of the BBC says that with the coronavirus, the “world faces the worst recession since the Great Depression” and that the global economy will shrink by 3% this year. As countries around the world shrink at the fastest pace in decades according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the pandemic has plunged the world into a “crisis like no other.” And the IMF’s chief economist predicts that the crisis could knock $9 trillion off the global GDP over the next two years. Many businesses big and small, like aviation and restaurants, will either close down or become puny. Social distancing will be practiced everywhere. Wives will stop kissing husbands. Schooling from home might well become a regular facet of life as could working from home. Going off and traipsing all over the world on a whim will virtually stop and people will only travel if they have to. Friends and relatives will often be frightened of meeting one another. Knowing how to use computers, and other kind of digitization, will become as important as knowing how to use a pen. The world’s economic philosophy and systems will change and capitalism, raw and market driven, will meet the same fate as Soviet Communism, and hopefully a more equitable system will emerge. I believe that there will be need for a second Yalta and a new Bretton-Woods type of agreement which creates new institutions to replace the Bretton-Woods institutions. I think coins and paper currency will come to an end and be replaced instead with credits recorded in a bank. But one will have to be on top of hackers. In the New Normal or the New World Order there will be new political systems too because the current ones are only throwing up bad governments which are at the mercy of the rich and powerful. There might be new internationals borders too.

As for me, I love the isolation because it gives me time to watch things on television which I couldn’t before, read unread books and above all, it gives me time to think. And the most beautiful part of it is that I am getting time to hang out with my 12-year-old granddaughter, Zara, which at my age makes life worth living.

What of Third-World debt? Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the lead, and may I say, a very sensible lead, in saying that it should be written off. And it should. Because the bulk of it was given to rulers who the lender knew were corrupt up to their gills and would steal and mismanage the money, lending their countries in the red. There is no way this debt can be repaid. It is like chains of colonialism and slavery wound around Third-World countries. And it suited the rich countries more, especially the USA, because they could blackmail poor countries into doing their will.

One good thing that has come out of this pandemic is that the Iran-US war and possibly the North Korea-US war that seemed to be looming, have receded into the realm of the stupid. The good things to come out of this pandemic are many, but one that springs to mind is the low oil prices, making life easier for energy-deprived countries, if only they are intelligent enough to take advantage of it. Another is the sharp drop in the amount of pollutants in the atmosphere: my daughter tells me that the Himalayas can be seen from Delhi and that the largest Arctic ozone hole ever recorded is now closed. This is so good that at the risk of being booted out, I would suggest that lockdown should take place for one quarter every year country by country, that vehicular traffic be reduced and those running on alternative energy should be encouraged. Alternative energy reminds me that solar energy and wind energy should now be taken much more seriously by governments. So the process of healing the world has started and hopefully, climate change will come to be taken seriously now.

This is a subject that one can go on and on about because one is in the realm of conjecture but of one thing I am certain, a new world order with new superpowers and a new reserve currency will be upon us. I will write more about this when there is more to write about.

Who says the world isn’t interesting?