Shibli gets into random black Vigo to express solidarity with journalists

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz hailed, and got into a random black Toyota Hilux 4-by-4 Vigo, on Garden Road, Islamabad, near the National Press Club, in order to express solidarity with the journalist community on World Press Freedom Day.

“On this day, let me tell you that not only this government but also myself, as information minister, stand by the members of the press,” he said, addressing the special function held for the day at the NPC.

“There should be no doubt to this effect, in fact, hold on,” he said, taking out his hand to hail the black Vigo passing by. “Hello! Hello! Yes, yes, please stop…yes, thank you!”

“There,” the minister said to the assembled journalists while getting into the car, letting only the correspondent for Pakistan’s Paper of Record to get into the car with him. “If this symbolic act doesn’t show my solidarity with your community, I don’t know what will.”

“Thank you, my good chaps, you’ve been most accommodating,” he said to the driver and three other occupants of the vehicle as it moved from around the F-6 Markaz. “You could circle around and drop us back at the Press Club.”

“Excuse me, why are you exiting the sector and turning towards the Trails…what’s going on? Where are you taking us?!!”