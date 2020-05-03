Punjab govt extends utility stores’ timings from 9am to 8pm

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday issued a notification, increasing the time that utility stores in the province can remain open.

According to the notification, utility stores are now allowed to remain open from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, instead of the earlier closing time of 5:00 pm.

The announcement comes a day after the Punjab government asked the Centre to open industries and businesses to further relax the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The chief minister on Saturday revealed that the Punjab government had also requested the federal government to allow construction-related industries, including building and road sector, to work. He said recommendations had also been made for opening the feed industry related to the export sector, power looms and all such factories that had their own labour colonies inside their premises as well as iron, steel industry and home appliances industry.

Buzdar had acknowledged that the government was cognisant of the problems of labourers, daily wagers and other low-income groups of society and making arrangements in this regard.