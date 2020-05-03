PML-N leader asks CJP to take notice of abandoned sports complex

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Ahsan Iqbal urgedChief Justice Gulzar Ahmad to take notice of the “injustice done to the Narowal Sports Complex”.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, he said: “He was punished for building this sports city project for the people of Narowal, not for any corruption or embezzlement of funds. He said he is guilty of building sports infrastructure for the youth of this city.”

Ahsan asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief, who would pay for the cost overrun and growing cost of the project which is making its feasibility more and more flimsy. He said justice demands that the additional cost of this project should be paid by Imran Khan and NAB.

This project is the textbook example of how the PTI government puts development projects in the reverse gear. The government’s vengeful agenda has destroyed Pakistan’s development projects, he added.

He said Narowal Sports city was going to be the launchpad for the future athletes of Pakistan. A PSL match was also scheduled to be held this year at the complex. he reminded. He said Rs 2.5 billion have already been spent on the project and only Rs 400 million more are required to complete it.

The cricket ground where Pakistan team played an international match has now turned into a jungle. He said Imran Khan will pay for the lies in the court of the people of Pakistan.

These actions, Ahsan said, will lead to a total rejection of PTI at the ballot and this party will beg people but won’t even find candidates to take their election tickets. He said he would present himself for accountability to the people of Pakistan if he were proven guilty of even a rupee of corruption out of the Rs 3200 billion budget.

He said politics of accusation, prejudice and arrogance can never succeed. He pointed out that the CPEC’s western route from Hakla to Dera Ismael Khan was scheduled to be completed by December 2018 but it is only 67 percent done even by the mid of 2020 and seems unlikely to be complete by year end.