PCB announces financial incentive for cricketers, staff amid pandemic

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced to provide financial help to cricketers, match officials and ground staff facing hardship amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, the board will provide Rs25,000 to first-class cricketers, Rs15,000 to match officials and Rs10,000 to scorers and ground staff who fulfill the conditions set by the body.

The PCB, which according to the statement will ensure only the deserving candidates are supported, has rolled out an eligibility criterion, according to which:

First-class cricketers who featured in the 2018-19 season and have played at least 15 first-class matches in the past five seasons from 2014-15 to 2018-19

Match officials and scorers who have officiated in PCB-organised events over the past two seasons

Ground staff which had been employed by the now-defunct regional/district cricket associations before Jan 1, 2013 (should have approximately eight years of service)

According to the statement, PCB chief Ehsan Mani said that the cricket board is aware of its “duty of care towards its stakeholders and, as such, it is imperative that we stand by our people during the lockdown period and support them in the lead up to Eid Al-Fitr”.

The statement noted that “it was the right time to support cricketers, match officials, scorers and grounds staff” when the epidemic has virtually brought life to a standstill leading to a halt in economic activity.

“It is also heartening to see our cricketers coming out and supporting the people in need by auctioning their prized possessions and through various charities. While I am sure many players are making donations in private, I want to applaud and appreciate Shahid Afridi, Rumman Raees and Azhar Ali who have been at the forefront of this noble cause and have been doing outstanding work,” Mani said.