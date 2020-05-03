COVID-19 death rate surging at alarming rate: Bilawal

–PPP chief says locust attacks another disaster in the making

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said the coronavirus death rate was increasing at an alarming rate.

The PPP chief and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting to discuss coronavirus situation in the province and the steps taken to contain the pandemic.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho also informed Bilawal about the measures being taken by the provincial health department to combat the spread of the virus.

On the occasion, the PPP leader appreciated the steps taken by the Sindh government to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the province. He said that Sindh govt took timely and effective measures that were also lauded by the world community.

“The situation could have worsened in the country if Sindh government had not taken immediate measures in the fight against coronavirus,” he added. The PPP leader further said that increase in the death rate due to coronavirus is alarming for the federal and provincial governments.

Separately, Bilawal also criticised the lack of action on the part of the Federal Ministry for Food Security to tackle the menace of locust attacks on crops.

“Fed Ministry for food security is again missing in actions as locusts attack crops across Pakistan. Last year despite our pleas provinces were left at the mercy of locusts,” he wrote on his official twitter handle, sharing a British daily’s news story about risks locust swarms posed to the country’s food security.

“If the federal govt fails to act this is another disaster in the making,” he cautioned.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, had also drawn his attention to the federal government’s assurance to improve coordination between the Centre and provincial authorities and had instructed for provision of aircraft and pesticides for aerial spray in the affected areas.

“A massive locust attack is expected in Sindh next month. Farmlands in Sindh would once again come under attack of locust swarms from Iran by May 15, 2020, which could prove more harmful for the crops in the province as compared to the locust attack of last year,” he said.