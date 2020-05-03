﻿ Indian firing - Pakistan Today

Indian firing

India has at least committed 940 Ceasefire violation so far . Recently a civilian was seriously injured after Indian troops again resorted to unprovoked aggression along the Line of Control ( LOC) . The military’s media said that Indian forces used small arms, rockets , heavy mortars and artillery in the Hajipir and Sankh sectors . Due to Indian  indiscriminate and unprovoked firing the innocent civilians are being victimized . The Indian occupation forces along tht LOC and the Working Boundary ( WB) have been continuously targeting the civilians populated areas . The Working Boundary is being a threat to regional peace and  security . I request the authorities to attempt urgent response regarding Indian repeated firings and secure the civilians.

B Khan 
Turbat


