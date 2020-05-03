High prices in Ramadan

Through the columns of your esteemed newspapers, I would like to draw the kind attention of the concerned authorities towards problem high price in Ramadan.

We have been facing and watching this problem form long time.

When the month of Ramadan we know that Ramadan come once in a year and during this month the prices of different fruits and vegetable and other food item drive up as compared to the normal days before Ramadan. All the people are in stress when the prices are double .We all know price make everybody disgraceful in the month of Ramadan. During Ramadan we know the month of blessing price are commodities in this month and during this month shopkeeper should not double the price of food item and at this time when the world is facing corona virus and there is lock down and everything are closed and this year Ramadan is very difficult for all of us when we are facing corona also and price of all food item are also high in the month of Ramadan. These prices of commodities are adding to stress and worries poor people. Why the shopkeeper not follow official rate list of commodities in the month of Ramadan because during this month food item become unaffordable for the poor people and now a days almost it’s difficult for all the people because due to corona there is lock down in a country and all the people jobs are also stop due to this current situation. Shopkeeper should not commodities price in the month of Ramadan which is the month of blessing in which Allah send blessing in this month of Ramadan.

FATIMA GUL

Islamabad