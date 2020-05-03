Health Ministry asks customers, traders to strictly follow SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services has asked the customers, retailers and traders to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread.

According to a report quoting an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, the government has allowed necessary small and large businesses to meet the public needs with condition to implement the concerned SOPs prepared for store owners, managers and general public or customers.

The official said that all concerned business owners and employees in industries should enforce these SOPs.