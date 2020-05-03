Govt to take big steps to accelerate economic activities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the federal government is utilising all resources to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and will take some big steps to accelerate economic activities in the country.

Talking to his Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, who called on him in the federal capital, the prime minister said that the biggest challenge was to provide relief to a common man hit the hardest by lockdown restrictions enforced to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

He said that he is happy that his economic team hammered out an emergency action plan in a timely manner. He announced that the government is going to take big steps to accelerate economic activity in the country.

In his remarks, Awan said the government rolled out poor-friendly relief packages for the first time in the country’s history. The government exhibited statesmanship in testing times, he maintained.

Taking aim at opposition leaders, he said that they have been playing politics of accusations and have no manifestos for the wellbeing of the people. He said that safety measures will be ensured before a session of the National Assembly (NA) is convened.