German embassy to finance ration distribution drive in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The German embassy has joined hands with a local social entrepreneur project to provide food to 600 families in Lahore during the ongoing lockdown imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, it emerged on Sunday.

Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck signed an agreement with Rizq for the preparation of 240,000 meals.

“Fighting consequences of COVID-19 together: Ambassador signed a contract with @Rizq_Sharefood this week to support [the] financing of 240000 meals for 600 widows and vulnerable families in Lahore. They can stay at home and get food delivered to their homes. Great cooperation with the young team of Rizq,” the ambassador said via Twitter.