Four PIA employees test COVID-19 positive

One pilot and three flight attendants of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), who had performed duties on a special flight from Melbourne to Lahore, have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The crew members of PIA were waiting for their COVID-19 test results for one week and later they were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Lahore. The flight attendants include Waqar Farooqui, Sofia Shaikh and Ahmed Ammad and first officer Shakil Akram was also shifted to the CMH Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 200 Pakistanis had returned home from Australia through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on April 26.