When will we talk about the children coming from dysfunctional families and how they end up choosing the most toxic life partners ahead? When will we talk about the children coming from a broken household searching for friendships everywhere yet unable to keep any of those friends for a long term? When will we talk about children coming from a neglected background accepting any abuse that comes with the tag of love just because they don’t know the difference? When will we talk about children coming from a dining table where dishes are broken and curses exchanged, never knowing how to maintain a decent conversation at dinner?

How can we talk on such issues? We are just so indulged in thinking about ourselves and about our hopeless desires we need to change for our own sake. A child’s whole life and mentality depends upon his/her childhood yet people don’t take this seriously not even their families.

Sometimes parents’ worng decisions damage their child and put him in a situation which could be change with little bit of patient. Everyone make mistakes but those parents are criminal who grow their egos rather than their kids.

Tehreem Tariq

Islamabad