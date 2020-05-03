Doctors’ opinion on COVID-19 is of utmost importance: Bilawal

KARACHI: A Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) delegation met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Bilawal House on Sunday and apprised him about the problems being faced by doctors and paramedics across the country.

Bilawal hailed doctors for playing an effective role in the fight against coronavirus. He said that doctors and paramedical staff are the real heroes and their valiant role in protecting lives during coronavirus attacks would never be forgotten by the nation.

Bilawal said that PPP understands that the most important opinion about coronavirus rests with doctors, stressing that governments and responsible persons should formulate their policies in the light of views from the medical and professionals.