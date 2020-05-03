Condemnation of whoever is killing civilians in tribal districts should be respectful: Shibli Faraz

Condemning the stark condemnation of the spate of killings of anti-Taliban and anti-military politicians, information minister Shibli Faraz said that the condemnation should be phrased appropriately.

“First of all, I think that condemnation should be avoided to begin with, since we are currently going through a struggle against COVID-19 and 18th Amendment,” he said, speaking to reporters at a press conference. “But if someone from the area does feel the need to issue some sort of condemnation, it should at least be respectful.”

“Decent language should be used, specially when talking about national institutions,” he said. “Or national strategic assets.”

“We need to be careful. It’s a slippery slope from,” he said. “Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom of speech.”

“Don’t flog a dead horse,” he concluded. “Or call a spade a spade.”