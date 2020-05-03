22 policemen among infected as Punjab witnesses record daily COVID-19 cases

LAHORE: At least 22 security officials have been infected with coronavirus as 683 new confirmed cases of the novel disease emerged in Punjab on Sunday, taking the provincial tally to 7,494.

According to the Primary and Healthcare Department, six more people died from the deadly virus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 121 while 2,591 people have recovered thus far, however, 22 patients are currently in critical condition.

It may be noted here that a total of 92,622 tests have been conducted in the province to date.

About the infected policemen, seven of them belong to Gujranwala and 15 are in Daska. They had tested positive as the provincial authorities commenced COVID-19 tests of officials performing duties for the enforcement of lockdown measures.

“The police department of Gujranwala initiated random tests of officials who are performing duties amid coronavirus lockdown. It emerged that 22 were infected with coronavirus while 109 tested negative,” said the regional police official (RPO).

“The infected police officials also include station house officer (SHO),” said the assistant commissioner (AC) of Daska.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab province has the highest number of COVID-19 infections across Pakistan.