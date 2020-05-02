‘Vulgarity increasing divorce rate,’ says vulgar divorced man

ISLAMABAD – Divorce rates in the West are increasing owing to the spread of vulgarity, according to a twice-divorced, heavily-westernised man who has spent the vast majority of his adult life engaging in a wide array of activities deemed by conservative sections of the society as vulgar.

This phenomenon being witnessed last Friday was dubbed by psychological and sociological analysts the finest example of self-reflection, in which an individual takes complete responsibility for actively participating in an evil that mars the society and the self.

“The man has not only blamed himself for his own divorces, he has also blamed himself for the spread of divorces. This is brutally honest self-reflection,” said Uzma Ahmed, a faculty member of the Department of Psychology at Quaid-e-Azam University.

Analysts further maintain that the man in question also clarified his self-reflection by underlining the divorce rates in the UK.

“He drew a clear parallel between low divorce rates before he went to the UK, and the high divorce rates after he left it. With UK being the country where he spent most of his vulgar days, this level of self-reflection is deeply beneficial for the society,” noted Fahad Baig, a professor of sociology at Karachi University.