Sindh seeks Centre’s help ahead of ‘massive’ locusts attack

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan for help, saying that a ‘massive’ locust attack could be expected after May 15 on the agricultural fields in the province.

In a letter to the premier, the chief minister said that he feared crops could be damaged if the fields weren’t sprayed in the coming days.

Sindh government had requested the Centre for assistance in this regard six months ago, unfortunately despite assurances, no co-operation had been received, he said.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation has warned that the intensity of the locusts’ attack will be more severe than it was in the same month last year, the letter said, adding that the federal government should show seriousness over the matter.

“Locusts have reached the fields and we had asked the federal government to help us tackle them. But the Centre is not ready to help us with the coronavirus crisis and neither with the locusts,” said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari pointing out a lack of response from the federation.