Sanaullah says ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’ striving to put Shehbaz behind bars

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah alleged on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is trying to send PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to prison through collusion.

The PML-N leader made the accusation in retaliation to a statement by Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, who said that the PML-N president is trying to go abroad again.

“Only people like Sheikh Rasheed can consider NAB-Niazi nexus as ‘Tarzan’,” he shot back, referring to a statement from the minister earlier.

Sanaullah alleged that the government is negligent towards measures to curb the coronavirus crisis across the country.

“Shehbaz Sharif’s real power are the people of Pakistan. He is not afraid of anyone except Allah,” he said.

Sanaullah said that the government is panicking since the PML-N president returned to the country.

Sheikh Rasheed earlier said that Imran Khan will complete his five-year tenure despite what the opponents say.

Rasheed also said that he is being informed that the NAB ‘will turn into Tarzan after Eid’.

“Those who think they remained safe will not be spared after Eid,” he said in an apparent warning to detractors.

The minister said that it takes a lot of time to get the NAB Ordinance changed, adding that the PML-N will not get the amendments it is seeking.