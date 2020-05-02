Recommendations laid out to open industries, markets: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that recommendations have been prepared for the reopening of industries and markets.

“Recommendations have also been prepared to be presented to the federal govt for reopening of markets. Our suggestion is to divide them into zones and open at different times,” he said.

Buzdar further said that industries that have their own housing colonies attached should also be opened.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the government would further ease lockdown by reopening more businesses and industries as the “intensity of the coronavirus in Pakistan was much lower than that in Europe and the United States”.

However, the prime minister had taken the moment to advise people to “stay at home and observe social distancing”.

“This is a difficult time for our nation. If you don’t maintain social distancing and don’t follow preventive measures, we will all suffer,” he had said.