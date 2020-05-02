PM launches second phase of Ehsaas cash incentive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced the launch of a web portal for the second phase of the Ehsaas cash programme for those who have recently lost their incomes due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the premier said those recently became unemployed, “should go to this website and register themselves”, adding that those who registered would have to prove that they were working at some organisation and when lost their jobs.

The prime minister reiterated that a developing country like Pakistan cannot sustain a prolonged lockdown with its teetering economy as “labourers and daily wagers were suffering”.

“The entire world is attempting to restart its economy. Cities like New York where thousands died of coronavirus have also decided to re-open their industries,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran observed that even rich economies are opting for a restart as, according to him, they have realised the ruinous cons of an extended lockdown on the industrial sector. He took the moment to recall that never in the history of Pakistan has any government announced a relief package for the construction sector “as enormous as the PTI government’s”.

The premier also touched upon the much-debated PM’s Covid-19 Relief Fund, saying that he is “personally monitoring the accountability process” for the fund and added the nation would be provided details of the audit.

He assured people that the funds would be “utilised in a transparent manner”.

Speaking on the occasion, PM’s aide on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sani Nishtar explained the process of registering for the portal. Reiterating that this phase is focused on providing relief to those people who have recently lost their jobs, she said such people can “register through the government’s portal.”

Nishtar added that registrations would only be accepted through the web portal.

INTEREST-FREE LOANS FOR SALL TRADERS:

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, who was part of the three-member panel, announced that his ministry has provided details of the relief measures the government has taken to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Azhar said that the government would pay the electricity bills of three months for businesses whose consumption was between five and 70KW per month.

Some of the other measures include reducing the interest rate and “unprecedented tax incentives for the construction sector”, he said, adding that the government would also bring an interest-free loan scheme for small businesses.

More details to follow