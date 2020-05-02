Pakistan Post abolishes stamps requirement for foreign letters

Pakistan Post has abolished the use of postage stamps on foreign letters besides approving new rates for the letters and parcels.

According to a notification issued by the PPO on Friday, the Pakistan Postal Services Management Board in its meeting decided to stop the usage of postage stamps on foreign letters and also approved the new rates.

The board meeting revealed that receivers have been complaining about paying extra money for the stamps “missing” on the letters. From now onwards, the foreign postal letters would only bear a seal of the PPO.

Also, the PPO has fixed the new rates for foreign postal letters.

The countries around the globe are divided into three categories for posting letters and the weight of the first slab has been increased from 20 grams to 50 grams.

For the Zone A countries, including China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Morocco, Jordan, Korea, Afghanistan, India, France, Germany, Rs200 will be charged for up to 50 grams. For Zone B countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Rs270 will be charged while for Zone C countries like Romania, Tunis, Tanzania Uganda and others, Rs280 will be charged.

Rates for slabs of 100g, 250g, 500g, 1kg, one-and-a-half kgs and 2kg are also introduced.

The maximum weight limit for registered letters is limited to 1 kg