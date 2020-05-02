The one who Fulfilled his Oath

Every policeman takes an oath to protect his nation. And CPO Faisalabad Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry has fulfilled his oath by encountering and gunning down the rapists of a 5 year old boy.

If other policemen take inspiration from him and take few more bold steps like that against rapists then, I think this problem can be solved at a massive scale. Need of these bold steps is due to unfortunate and very low conviction rates of our courts.

I think this can be done if every policemen can take decisions on the spot like CPO Faisalabad Sohail Ahmed Chaudhry and have courage to take these bold steps without any fear, can fulfill their oath and can corrupt this menace from our society.

Faiqa Mehboob

Islamabad