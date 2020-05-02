New all-clean Saleem Malik set to be announced as brand ambassador for Laado Marka Saabun

LAHORE – Pakistan’s former Test captain Saleem Malik is set to be unveiled as the brand ambassador for Laado Marka Saabun, signifying his new, clean start, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

The move comes after Saleem Malik publically apologised for spot-fixing and said that the same laws should apply on all foreign and current players.

Malik warned that many players would find themselves in hot water if the findings of inquiries were revealed, following which he was asked to come for his first photoshoot as for Laado Marka Saabun set in the backdrop of hot running water, sources have confirmed.

Sources within the Laado Marka Saabun marketing team have confirmed that the photoshoot will be a part of a campaign entitled ‘Haan, ho jaaye muqaabla!’

Laado Marka Saabun management further confirm that they’re waiting for the Pakistan Cricket Board to finally give Malik the green signal before they air their new campaign.

While Malik didn’t confirm the new brand ambassador role, citing legal reasons, in an exclusive interview with The Dependent he said that he’s making a comeback given the changed climate surrounding cricket.

“I would’ve apologised a lot sooner and attempted to make the comeback earlier had the likes of Pakistan Super League and other lucrative investments surrounding cricket come sooner,” Malik maintained.