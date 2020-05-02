NAB recovers Rs10bn in wheat scam, orders probe against Sindh food officials

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has authorised nine inquiries against the Sindh Food Department officials on the allegations of misappropriation of wheat stock available at Provisional Reserve Centers (PRCs).

These included Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, namely Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Kamber and Shahdadkot.

The Sukkur chapter of the bureau also recovered Rs10.612 billion in the inquiries of wheat scam.

Upon information, separate NAB teams conducted raids in presence of respective judicial magistrates at PRCs of the above-mentioned districts. It was found that 164,797 million tonnes of wheat of worth Rs5.355 billion was missing.

During the course of the investigation, various accused persons and mill owners applied for plea bargain u/s 25(b) of NAO 1999 and agreed to return an amount of Rs2.112 billion.

Their plea bargain applications were approved by Accountability Court Sukkur. Moreover, according to NAB, during the course of investigations, it was also revealed that thousands of tons of wheat was dispatched to government godowns at Karachi from the districts.

In this regard, the relevant record was obtained from concerned districts and Karachi godowns. The record revealed that 22,044 million tons of wheat of worth Rs745.680 million did not reach Karachi. NAB said wheat was also embezzled by the officers/officials of the Food Department and others.