Mockery of Journalism

Journalism was once considered a fine and sacred job has lost its position. As the social media became popular, journalism standard gradually got spoiled. Every third person, using social media, is now posing as reporter and calling himself a journalist while knowing little no code of ethics of journalism, let alone holding degree in mass communication and having professional experience. There are hundreds of such ilk social media journalists who have painted themselves into the corner by reporting things in an irresponsible manner.

Many have also been witnessed harassing public servants using journalism card which is, indeed, of grave concern. I’m sure, those, who have journalism as a profession and are rendering their services in print & electronic media, must not be feeling happy with this. As these incapable and untrained persons earn them a bad name and give a black eye to this sacred job.

This week a man, at Peshawar, allegedly killed his niece whom the police arrested the next day. Social media reporters after knowing about the arrest of the accused made their ways to police station, where the accused was locked up, in order to interview him. One can see in volumes of recorded interviews none of the reporters have followed journalistic code of ethics asking hoey questions and exaggerating the scene. Interestingly, they too didn’t bother to blur the face of the accused which amounts to human rights violation.

I heard, in the aftermath of all this, CCPO Peshawar has issued an order banning all such immature and untrained social media journalists from interviewing any accused. This is, no doubt, a welcome step and should be extended to other districts of the province. Such reporters are wet behind the ears and their reporting not only hurt the true spirit of journalism but to the level of criminal cases it can also badly affect the police investigation by letting out any information.

The govt, PEMRA and other concerned authorities must take notice of this grave issue as well as all press & electronic media workers should also raise their voices against these so-called social media journalists to stop devaluing this fine mission further.

Numan Bacha

Swabi