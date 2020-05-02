MCI to ensure water supply to coronavirus-affected sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has decided to ensure interrupted supply of water to the coronavirus-affected sectors of the federal capital.

The residents of I-10/1 locality also staged a demonstration against water shortage on Firday. Officials said that Chief Metropolitan Officer Syeda Shafaq Hashmi on Friday visited the sealed area of I-10/1 and directed that sustained supply of water must be ensured to affected areas. The capital administration had sealed the area on Thursday after coronavirus cases emerged there.

Officials said that Water Supply Department of MCI, on the instructions of CMO Hashmi, has provided 16 tankers to this locality. In addition to this, official added, MCI has also succeeded in laying three-inch additional pipeline for the residents of I-10/1 which will provide the water to more than 300 houses.

Officials also said that CMO Hashmi has also instructed staff to visit every area of Islamabad and take feedback from residents on the water supply system.

Recently, the department also made one tube well in the 1-8/1 sector operational as residents had complained of fault in their tube well due to which water supply had been badly affected.