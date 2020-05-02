Lockdown woes Lock down is not a solution

Lock down is being extending on every deadline. Economic condition of country is very bad, business are closed peoples are suffering from serious financial issues. People who earn on daily basis and meet their financial expenditures are now hand to mouth.

Government and other alms givers are helping them, but for how long government and other alms givers could help them to fulfill their needs. A day will come nobody will be able to support needy people because of closed businesses, exportation, etc.

Instead of locking people inside their houses and appealing for funds, there should be proper channel through which an awareness and safety precaution should be spread because if this lockdown extended then this can cause series problem for poor and needy people. Instead of dying with COVID they will die of hunger.

Government should spread awareness because most of the people still unaware about actual safety precautions and the main cause of increasing in number of COVID patients is that people still not know the actual precautions.

M Hamza Ehsan

Rawalpindi