Leading by example, PM takes extreme safety precautions during pandemic

ISLAMABAD – In what can only be described as the latest slap on the collective face of his critics, Prime Minister Imran Khan has further underlined that he is a true premier who leads by example even during the worst crises.

The prime minister demonstrated this by tackling the critiques of those who condemned him for not wearing facemasks, not maintaining social distance in public appearances and not taking the lockdowns seriously, in ostensible defiance of healthcare guidelines issued amidst the covid-19 outbreak.

The premier, this week, led by example yet again by taking extreme safety precautions during the ongoing pandemic, which many believe is the most anyone has done for their safety in the entire country.

“Dekhein Dependent, people just like to criticise me for no reason. Often they aren’t even patient enough to wait for my next move. But if there was ever any doubt, I have yet again silenced those critics who thought I wasn’t taking the crisis seriously,” PM Khan said while talking exclusively with The Dependent.

“Only an idiot would think I don’t care about health, well-being or sustenance. But even those idiots would be quiet now watching me show them how much I take my health seriously,” he added.