Imran wishes speedy recovery to Russian premier

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin who tested positive for Covid-19 a day earlier.

“Wishing PM of Russia Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery and good health. Corona virus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge,” he said through a Twitter post.

According to BBC, Prime Minister Mishustin has gone to hospital after being diagnosed with the virus.

His positive test came on the same day that Russia recorded a record 7,099 cases, taking the total number of infections above 100,000.

Mr Mishustin became prime minister in January this year and has been actively involved in Russia’s handling of the epidemic.