Former MPA dies of coronavirus

LAHORE: Former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haji Allah Yar Ansari died of coronavirus on Saturday.

Ansari, 78, was elected to the Punjab Assembly on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket in 1997.

The well-attended burial flouted rules as his relatives and friends did not allow the special team to bury the body.

Ansari remained quarantined at home but was later shifted to the hospital when his condition deteriorated.

Health authorities will take samples of his family and close contacts for testing.