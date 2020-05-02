FO summons Indian envoy over LoC ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to protest the continuous violations of the ceasrefire agreement at the Line of Control (LoC), making it a record third time in less than a week to do so.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the FO registered a “strong protest” over “unprovoked firing” by Indian troops in Hajipi and Sankh sectors on May 1, resulting in serious injuries to a civilian.

“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, a 30-year-old innocent woman, Nasreen Akhtar w/o Rafique, resident of village Khwaja Bandi, sustained injuries,” the statement said.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary in Sialkot have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, the statement added, noting that in the four months of 2020, India has committed 940 ceasefire violations.

“Targetting innocent civilians along the LoC is a clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding. It is also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct,” it said.

“Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and Working Boundary (WB) is a threat to regional peace and security.”

“India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the statement read.”

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its pivotal role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.