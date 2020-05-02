Firdous blames ‘multiple pseudo-info ministers’ for her ouster

Former special assistant to prime minister on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday denied the allegations of corruption and misuse of power during her time as the PM’s aide.

Speaking to a local news outlet, Firdous denied the allegations and said that how could she take 10 per cent commission while giving advertisements when no such advertisements were given to the media during her tenure. She said that the files related to her ministry were never shown to her, but rather they were taken to Prime Minister Imran Khan directly by the secretary for six months.

“A case pertaining to an advertisement company who I supposedly gave money to, they got through to me after six months of trying even then they remain unpaid,” she claimed.

Discussing her dismissal from the post, she said that to her knowledge, the premier was satisfied with her performance but wanted someone else to take charge.

Firdous said that during her tenure there were multiple pseudo-information ministers who may have hindered her progress at a few instances or confused the narrative she wanted to present as a government representative. She added that she was sure that PM Imran Khan would not want a handicapped minister working in his cabinet. The premier would also not like bureaucracy and politicians trading blows or leveraging blames, she further said.

The former SAPM said that during her tenure, she was concerned about stories being leaked to the media instead of going through official channels. She said that she gave the office her best but “there was infighting in the ministry for the past three months as some people appointed to the office were not required”. “PM Imran took a decision about Fawad Chaudhry after eight months and I too was sidelined after a year,” she added.

She also said that there were many in the party who supported her and her efforts whereas some also wanted and expected more from her. When asked if she was insinuating towards Shahbaz Gill, she replied that the wise could understand who she was pointing at.

She also said that whatever was told to the premier regarding her, be it personal or professional, was a grave distortion of facts. “I was told by the prime minister to continue my duties as a party worker and elected member and he would call upon me when needed,” she added.

Firdous also said that she was hopeful that the premier’s new team will live up to his expectations. “The prime minister is well within his rights to choose the cabinet he wants, the Ministry of Information is a pivotal office and I wish Shibli Faraz the best,” she added.

She praised Shibli Faraz and his struggle for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), being alongside and an integral part to the party for the past 22 years.