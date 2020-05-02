Dr Aamir Liaquat apologises for making illiterate remarks on TV

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Saturday apologised for making insensitive remarks about the deaths Bollywood stars Sridevi and Irrfan Khan during a live Ramzan transmission.

According to the details, the anchor who does controversial Ramzan shoes every year took to Twitter saying that he was sorry for his remarks, adding that the person who asks for forgiveness is the bigger person.

The shocking incident had occurred during a show in which actor Adnan Siddiqui was a guest on the show.

Hussain shared how the Bollywood actors Siddiqui has worked with have passed away, namely Khan and Sridevi, with whom he had starred in A Mighty Heart and Mom respectively.

“On the show yesterday, I had a slip of tongue where I lost control of over the flow of my words. Such gaffes can happen in a live transmission and I regret saying what I said. When I said those words, they didn’t seem like a big deal to me but now that I have thought about it I realise that I shouldn’t have said that. I am sorry for this mistake on my part. Remember, the person who asks for forgiveness is the bigger person,” he said.

He went on to add, “Artists from across the border are very dear and respectable to us. I also praised them in the next segment of the show but that didn’t go viral. However, I sincerely apologise for the pain I might have caused to fans and followers around the world.”

Hussain continued that people should appreciate his gesture of accepting his mistake and apologising for it. “If anyone realises his wrongdoings, then the other person should display generosity and allow the person who committed the mistake to learn from it. I’m really sorry. This is my country, my people and I do everything for them. If I hurt my fellow countrymen, I would like to seek forgiveness and I hope you accept my apology.”

Earlier on Friday, Adnan had shared a post on social media expressing his shock and regret at what had happened, vowing to never be a part of such a show again.

“The anchor Aamir Liaquat Sahab joked about something extremely sensitive. Not only were they both close to me but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it hitting below the belt. It was an extremely callous act to joke about the deceased. This is in very bad taste, not only does it show him and me but also the entire country in bad light,” he said.

“I want to apologise to the families of Sridevi Sahiba and lrrfan Khan Sahab, their loved ones and fans. If you see my body language I was extremely uncomfortable with what he said but I didn’t want to stoop to that level. I regret being on the show. I’ve learnt my lesson and I promise I will not tolerate such an act in the future. I was hoping this bit wouldn’t become public but unfortunately, it has. I’m sorry,” he concluded.