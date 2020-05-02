‘Didn’t target any gender by singling out dressing and dancing of women’ – Tariq Jameel apologises

LAHORE – Renowned cleric Tariq Jameel has been deservedly lauded for what many are calling an apology for the ages, which is seen in many ways as being unparalleled in time or place. The plaudits for Jameel come after he took to Twitter to issue a detailed apology in a series of tweets.

“Recently I made some comments that I wish to clarify My aim was to point out that SPECIFIC WOMEN, who dance and wear short clothes, are to blame for our current state. It was meant to be a general remark. I did not targeting any specific gender, by singling out dressing and dancing of women,” Jameel tweeted.

“My goal was to remind us all to focus on the dressing and dancing of the women, not the dressing and dancing alone, or women alone – the two in combination. I am the first to admit as I have taught over the years, that there is no excuse for making any hurtful comments about anyone or making anyone feel uncomfortable – except for women who dance and dress a certain way,” he added.

“For which I sincerely apologize to anyone, who is not a woman who dances or wears short clothes, who may been inadvertently hurt. I pray that Allah accept our good deeds and forgive our shortcomings. #tariqjamil,” he concluded.

Experts believe the tweet will long be cited as an example on how to take ownership of one’s words and clarify what the apology is for, if one is apologising