Despite third highest defence spending, incompetent Indian Army yet to win any wars against civilians

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD – The Indian Army has once again been thoroughly beaten by its Pakistani counterpart after report confirmed that India has the third highest defence spending – and yet zero wars won over civilians.

The latest setback for the Indian Army has come through the annual report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which revealed India being the country that spends the third highest on defence expenditure.

Leading analysts have highlighted that despite such spending disparity between the Indian and Pakistani armies, in addition to the divide in size of the militaries, the Indian Army has lost all its wars against civilians over the past seven decades.

In a country where the Army Chief has to shamefully call upon the defence minister – as depicted in the picture above with Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane calling on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh – such failures are to be expected, note leading analysts.

“Seven decades and zero wars won against the actual enemies. If I ever led such an army, I would have long resigned and unveiled the reality of the institute, if I had an ounce of shame,” said former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, who won countless wars against civilians between 1999 and 2008.