Children aged 5, 8 kill six-year-old friend in Lahore

Two minors on Saturday teamed up to attack their friend after a small fight, resulting in the laters death in Raiwind area of Lahore.

According to the details, the incident took place when the deceased child whose name has been revealed to be Hassnain was out playing with two of his friends in the fields and they had a fight.

Local police told that one of the kids named Ali alias ‘mota’ filled Hassnain’s mouth and nostrils with sand, rendering him incapable of breathing.

An autopsy of the deceased Hassnain’s body has been performed and the body has been handed over to the bereaved parents.