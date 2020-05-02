Awaran gas

Awaran is one of the biggest district of Balochistan but, still there is no facility of gas, the people burn woods for cooking.

The residents of Awaran face many problems due to the unavailability of gas, such as in the winter when they feel cold, they would go to forests for cutting tress in order to warm their home. start burning wood for their seftey. Cutting tress is not good but, they are compelled as they have no other options.

The people of Awaran request government of Balochistan to provide them basic facility of gas.

Haneef Baloch Sajidi

Awaran