A senseless killing

The death of Arif Wazir at the hands of ‘unknown’ persons in his native Waana has left shockwaves among everyone that has been close to Pashtun activism and leftist politics in the country in recent times. What it exposes is that even in the time of a crisis global pandemic, the state’s old actions of decisions continue to have consequences. This is the 18th member of the erstwhile FATA MNA Ali Wazir’s family to be killed in this fashion over the years. Arif’s brother and father had both been murdered in a similar fashion. How many more generations of families will be torn to shreds and murdered, with nothing to show but bloodied possessions and sombre funerals? Something must give. This must end.

Ehtisham Khan

Lahore