Use of Surgical Mask in COVID-19

Nowadays everyone is using masks to prevent themselves and the possibility of not to infect others from coronavirus. There are different types of masks people are using: Surgical mask, N95 Respirator mask. But somehow surgical mask is dangerous for people in this pandemic.

Surgical mask can protect a person from infectious agents transmitted from droplets but a surgical mask does not protect against “airborne” infectious agents so it will not prevent the wearer from being potentially contaminated by a virus such as Coronavirus. But if one is using this mask it should be used only for 3 to 8 hours. People are using one surgical mask for 3 to 4 days which is very dangerous because if we use surgical mask for a long time it will catch dust, smoke, mist and if one is not suffering from coronavirus, he/she can get other dangerous diseases.

On the other side respiratory mask has filters in it that prevents wearer from inhaling dust, smoke, airborne infectious agents contaminated by virus. It can also be reuse and it is possible to replace filter when it is full.

Faiqa Mehboob

Islamabad