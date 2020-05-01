University fees

We know that due to corona virus everything are closed there is lock down in a country and people are self-quarantine at their homes .people are in stress that no income is coming what they will do in this situation .this time is very difficult and tough for all those who are at homes and no income coming. So coming to the main point that all the education institutes are also closed due to corona pandemics. So universities are taking online classes to complete their syllabus. I am a university student and our university have told us to submit your fees otherwise you all will not get the admissions. I want to tell to know that there is lock down in country everything’s are closed and all the people income have been stop.no income is coming because everything are closed. The faulty of university should understand that there is lock down and everything is closed so how the students will pay their fees if our parent’s incoming is not coming at home. But they want just fees can not feel that this time is very difficult for all of us. It’s a request to our government kindly please take notice against these universities that they should delay fee date so that the situation get better than they should ask to clear your fees .

We have launched many complaints to the concerned authorities but no action has yet been taken.

FATIMA GUL

Islamabad