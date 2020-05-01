Shahera Shahid appointed PIO

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has notified Press Secretary to Prime Minister Shahera Shahid as the new Principal Information Officer (PIO) at the Press Information Department (PID), it emerged on Friday.

Shahid, a BPS-21 officer of the Information Group, was notified against her now-former post in August last year. Previously, she has headed Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC).

Reports have claimed that Shahid’s appointment has been made in consultation with the newly sworn-in Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz.

Furthermore, the outgoing PIO, Tahir Hassan, has been posted as director general of Information Ministry’s cyber wing.